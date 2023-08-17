Meeting reviews monthly progress of PCP

Deputy Commissioner Swat, Irfanullah Wazir here Thursday chaired a meeting to review the monthly progress of government departments and Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat, Irfanullah Wazir here Thursday chaired a meeting to review the monthly progress of government departments and Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP).

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Abrar Wazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Abdul Latif and assistant commissioners.

The meeting also presented the monthly report of PCP and performance details of line departments. It also directed heads of line departments to further improve output and increase efforts to facilitate people.

Addressing the meeting, DC stressed officials to come up to the expectations of people and perform duties with dedication and professionalism.

He also directed officials concerned to dispatch weekly and quarterly reports of the citizen portal to the DC office.