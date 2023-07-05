Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Muharram Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dera Ismail Khan Farhan Ahmed on Wednesday directed all the departments concerned to fulfill their responsibilities for ensuring peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He was presiding over a meeting here at the District Circuit House to review the arrangements for Muharram. The meeting was attended by religious scholars, caretakers of Imambargahs, and officials of relevant departments.

The assistant commissioner said maintaining peace, law and order situation during Muharram was the top priority of the administration and all the departments concerned would have to do their job responsibly.

He issued directives for resolving the problems of caretakers immediately.

DSP City Hafiz Muhammad Adnan said that all schools of thought should play a joint role in establishing peace and harmony during Muharram.

He said the police were further beefing up security in the city and sought the cooperation of the people to maintain a peaceful atmosphere.

