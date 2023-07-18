Meeting reviews Muharram arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting of the District Core Management Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazlur Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Mujahid Abbas, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik and officers of other concerned departments were present.

Deputy Commissioner reviewed the peace and order situation. He said that the maintenance of procession routes and cleaning of sites of Majalis should be done in a better way.

He said that the lighting system should be ensured and loose electricity, telephone, and cable network wires near procession routes should be fixed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Samira Rabbani told the meeting that 575 Majlis will be held across the district and 250 Muharram processions will be held. As many as 512 rescuers, 31 ambulances, 50 motorbike ambulances, fire tenders, and rescue vehicles of Rescue 1122 will be available on duty. She said that a control room had been established at the district level during the days of Muharram.