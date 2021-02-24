Meeting reviews Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :A meeting was held at the Conference Room of the Commissioner Office to review Naya Pakistan Housing Programme here today. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal presided over the meeting.

Commissioner told the meeting that residential apartments for low-income persons will be constructed under the programme envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Residential flats comprising 3 and 5 marla areas will be constructed under the umbrella of Bahawalpur Development Authority and will be given in easy instalments.

He told that the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme residential apartments will have all the facilities including sewerage, electricity, gas, schools, parks and Masjid. The meeting was attended by Chairman Bahawalpur Development Authority Malik Muhammad Aamir, Director-General Bahawalpur Development Authority Jam Baqa Hussain, Additional Commissioner Revenue Mehr Khalid and other concerned officers.