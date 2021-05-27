UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews NOCs For New Petrol Pumps In Division

Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Meeting reviews NOCs for new petrol pumps in division

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadir Chatha Thursday said that poverty could be eradicated from the country only by promoting business and increasing employment opportunities.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Environment Protection Department at his office in which no objection certificate (NOC) requests for setting up new petrol pumps in the division were considered.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination (ADC) Shafiq Ahmed Dogar and AD Environment Umairah Shamshad.

The meeting approved issuance of NOC to 27 applications, out of which seven were for Sahiwal district, 12 for Okara and eight for Pakpattan district.

The commissioner also directed the Environment Protection Department to expedite action on the pending applications.

