Meeting Reviews Ongoing 1762 Development Projects Of South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 08:12 PM

A meeting was held to review the annual development program 2023-24 under the chairmanship of Secretary Planning and Development Department South Punjab Syed Tariq Mehmood Bukhari

The meeting was told that Rs 105 billion have been allocated for the completion of 1762 projects in South Punjab.

Out of these, Rs 40 billion have been released and so far 20 percent of funds have been used. The meeting was attended by the representatives of the departments of South Punjab.

They presented the development report portfolio of their respective departments. In the meeting, Secretary P&D South said that allocated funds should be used effectively so that the government can work for the welfare of the people.

He said that all the projects should be completed on time. Secretary South Punjab highlighted the importance of mutual efforts to solve the problems.

He assured all possible support from the Department of Planning and Development South Punjab.

