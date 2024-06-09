Meeting reviews ongoing crackdown against electricity theft

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) A high-level meeting was convened by the Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi to review the ongoing crackdown against electricity theft and other pressing issues, said a handout issued here on Sunday

The meeting assessed the progress made so far in the anti-theft campaign, discussed challenges, and strategized ways to enhance the effectiveness of the initiative.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the campaign against electricity theft, expedited legal action against individuals involved in illegal LPG gas sales, and the construction status of the Ghotki Kandhkot bridge. The Commissioner assessed the progress and directed officials to intensify their efforts to tackle these issues.

The divisional commissioner received updates from relevant officials and directed them to intensify their efforts to curb electricity theft and address related concerns. The meeting demonstrated the authorities' commitment to tackling this critical issue and ensuring a stable supply of electricity to the region.

DIG Sukkur, SSP Sukkur, Khairpur, DC Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, CEO Sepco Sukkur, SE Sepco Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki RT Transport Department and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

During a briefing to the Divisional Enforcement Committee for Anti-Electricity Campaign Sukkur, CEO SEPCO, Engr Saeed Ahmed Dawach reported on the progress made in addressing electricity theft, recovery, and load shedding in the Sukkur Division. From September 7th, 2023, to June 6th, 2024, a total of 11,719 FIR applications were filed, resulting in 1,964 registered FIRs.

The breakdown by district is as follows:

- Sukkur: 3,692 FIR applications filed, 567 registered

- Ghotki: 4,554 FIR applications filed, 571 registered

- Khairpur: 3,473 FIR applications filed, 826 registered

The CEO SEPCO also announced that 90% of load shedding has been eliminated on all Sukkur feeders, with the exception of Bagarji and Bachal Shah feeders, which remain closed due to non-payment issues."

Several users have been disconnected due to outstanding bills, leading to improved recovery. The meeting mourned the loss of human lives in the Hyderabad LPG gas tragedy. On this occasion, the DCs of Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts reported on the arrests made against illegal LPG gas sellers and the removal of cylinders installed in vehicles and motorcycles.

During the meeting, DC Ghotki presented a report on the Kandhkot bridge, stating that the revenue department will soon complete the land acquisition process. Additionally, road work on the other side of Ghotki has been ongoing for two months, and 70 percent of the work in Kashmore has been completed. However, the bridge construction is progressing slowly due to high water levels in the Indus River.

Commissioner Sukkur emphasized the importance of enforcing the LPG Act and SOPs in collaboration with OGRA authorities to prevent future loss of life due to LPG gas sales. He directed the DCs and police to strictly implement these measures."