Meeting Reviews Ongoing Development Projects Worth Billion Of Rupees In AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Additional Chief Secretary for Development Azad Kashmir Fayaz Ali Abbassi reviewed number of ongoing development projects worth billions of rupees while chairing 2nd AJK Development Working Party (DWP) Meeting of fiscal year 2022/23 held here on Thursday

The meeting was attended by Planning Commission of Pakistan, Ministry for Kashmir Affairs, senior officials of AJK Finance Department, high officials of Planning and Development and other Secretaries of concerned departments.

It discussed various ongoing development projects at length, including the renovation project of historical fort, Lal Qila Muzaffarabad costing rupees 303.2 million, running under the Heritage and Tourism Department of AJK; the computerization project of AJK Main Land Record worth rupees 53.34 million running under AJK Information Technology (IT); financial project of Rs 15 million for providing emergency medicines in all big hospitals of AJK running under the AJK Health department; the review of ongoing environmental protection project worth 60.

3 million rupees; and the project of strengthening the basic infrastructural of environmental protection and implementation of law under Environmental Protection Agency worth 34..04 million.

The Meeting also discussed and approved some mega projects, including the communication project worth rupees 03 billion and 209 million whereas the clearance had been given to the 10 Billion Tsunami Tree Project and was taken into account under the Forest Department costing Rs 2180.29 million, and the project of constructing of water irrigation channels costing Rs Rs.3 billion and 815 million.

Fayaz Ali Abbassi directed the concerned departments to ensure the completion of the ongoing projects within the time frame and escape from unnecessary revision.

He said that all the development projects would be strictly monitored and to be completed within the stipulated time.

