Meeting reviews ongoing development projects at Liaquat University Hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :A joint meeting of the management of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) and the officers of Sindh Works and Services Department reviewed the pace of ongoing development schemes of the hospital here on Thursday.

The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr Mubin Ahmed Memon while addressing the participants emphasized the need for early completion of all ongoing development schemes so that better health facilities could be provided to the patients.

He said hospital management was providing health facilities to the people of 15 districts of Sindh province at its Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches.

The hospital management is dealing around 12 thousand patients of different diseases on daily basis, he informed and added that 1677-bed hospital was providing health services in surgery, gynecology, Orthopedic, neurosurgery, neuro-physician, medicine, pediatric, plastic surgery, psychology and burns wards.

He said that eminent professors and consultants have been engaged in clinical examinations, prescription and treatment in effective manner while surgeons are conducting successful surgery of needy patients.

The hospital management recently set up 30 bed state of the art Intensive Care Unit where first aid is being provided to needy patients, he said that a traumatology department has also been established in the hospital while new dialysis unit was functioning round the clock for kidney affected patients.

He further said that projects of setting up state of the art maternity ward, Children ICU Ward and upgrading of Pathology Laboratory were being carried out which needs early completion so that maximum facilities could be provided to needy patients.

On the directives of Sindh Government, the MRI, CT Scan and X-Ray Department were also being upgraded with advanced medical equipment and machinery, he informed and added that after completion of those departments hundreds of patients could get benefits on daily basis.