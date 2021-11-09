Meeting reviews ongoing operation for removal of encroachments

The Commissioner Shaheed Beanzirabad division and Chairman divisional Committee Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Monday presided over a meeting in the committee room of his office to review ongoing operation for removal of encroachments from land, property and canals

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Beanzirabad division and Chairman divisional Committee Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Monday presided over a meeting in the committee room of his office to review ongoing operation for removal of encroachments from land, property and canals.

Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja,Deputy Commisioner Naushehero Feroze Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, Exectiive Engineer Nusrat, Jamrao, Rohri division and Director Nara Canal, irrigation officers and police representatives attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that on the orders of Sindh High Court, two phases, for removing encroachments from land, property and canals, have been completed while during third phase, the land owned by the Irrigation Department but residential houses have been built on it, the Irrigation Department have to keep the required land for operational purposes and hand over the additional land to the board of Revenue.

Irrigation officials should complete the survey immediately.

Chief engineer Sukkur Barrage Syed Sardar Ali Shah apprised the meeting of thousand acre of land have been retrieved in a massive operation carried out for vacating irrigation lands, however necessary work also continued for shifting of additional land for irrigation purpose.

He said final report yet to be submitted in Sindh High Court and in this regard meetings will be held in other divisions including Hyderabad division.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners of the three districts and theofficers of the Irrigation Department shared detailed information about the land acquisitions by the Irrigation department so far.