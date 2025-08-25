Meeting Reviews Outsourcing Of Underperforming Schools, Colleges
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 02:10 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A meeting held here on Monday reviewed the outsourcing of underperforming educational institutions in the district.
The session was convened on the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, and under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Muhammad Arif Khan.
The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Lower Dir, Bashir Khan, and attended by representatives of concerned departments.
Addressing the participants, Bashir Khan said that education is the foremost priority of the provincial government. He noted that outsourcing schools and colleges with weak performance is aimed at raising academic standards and providing a better learning environment for students.
He assured that the Education Monitoring Authority would supervise the process to ensure that outsourced institutions meet the required quality benchmarks.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner directed the relevant departments to conduct surveys of underperforming institutions and to complete the outsourcing process in an effective and organized manner.
He added that, under the government’s education reforms, 1,500 schools and 55 colleges across the province would be outsourced by next year to improve the standard of education, particularly in underdeveloped areas.
