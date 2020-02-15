UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Performance Of All Cultural Departments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

The overall performance of all cultural departments was reviewed at a meeting, held at Alhamra Committee Room with Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar in the chair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The overall performance of all cultural departments was reviewed at a meeting, held at Alhamra Committee Room with Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar in the chair.

The meeting reviewed performance of the Lahore Arts Council, Punjab Arts Council and other departments in detail. The meeting participants expressed satisfaction over Alhamra Arts Council's performance.

Raja Anwar said that the performance of Alhamra was remarkable and it should be followed by other institutions. The meeting urged all cultural departments to offer maximum cooperation in holding of mega-cultural programmes.

The meeting considered the proposal for setting up an arts council and a museum each in 36 districts of Punjab, as well as a Directorate of Museum and a souvenir shop.

The secretary said that all departments should contribute their best for promotion of cultural activities across the province. He said that concrete steps should be taken to introduce people to the cultural values of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, including all four provinces, for which different programmes should be arranged.

He said that under the Artiste Support Fund, financial assistance had been provided to more than 1,700 artistes across the province.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that Alhamra, with its limited resources, presented record literary and cultural programmes for the public.

The meeting was also attended by Director General PILAC Saman Rai, Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Dr Aslam Dogar and heads of all information and culture departments.

