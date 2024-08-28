Meeting reviews performance of Daanish Schools Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The governing body meeting of Daanish School Hasilpur was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa at the committee room of his office.

The meeting was attended by the principal of the girls' section Shehla Farhan, the principal of the boys' section Muhammad Akram, government body members, and relevant officials. The meeting reviewed the ongoing development projects and upgradation at Daanish School Hasilpur. The deputy commissioner emphasised that development work should be completed on time and to a high standard.

During the meeting, information regarding student admissions was shared. It was reported that recruitment for teachers and other staff was underway.

The meeting also highlighted the exceptional success of Daanish School students in the matriculation examination, with the boys' section achieving a result of 97.44 per cent and the girls' section 96.23 per cent. Discussions were held regarding the auction of the school canteen, with the Deputy Commissioner stating that high-quality food items should be made available at lower market prices. He also mentioned that tree plantation should be carried out within the Daanish School premises under the "Plant for Pakistan" initiative, with special attention to the care and watering of the plants. The principals informed about the tree plantation campaign and the curricular and extracurricular activities.