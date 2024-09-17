Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Performance Of District Departments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division, Mutasim Billah here Tuesday chaired a meeting to review performance of district departments.

The meeting was attended by officers of district administration, health, forest and education department, Town Municipal Administrations and Sanitation Company.

The meeting was briefed by concerned officials about cleanliness, public governance, service delivery, sports and polio campaign were reviewed. Officers gave detailed information about performance of their departments, cleanliness situation, machinery and staff.

On the occasion, commissioner directed necessary steps to ensure better sanitation conditions and chlorination of educational institutions, hospitals, government buildings, hostels, colonies and madrasas.

Cleaning of bus stands, petrol pumps and washrooms at public and recreational places was also directed. He also directed proper disposal of garbage urging staff to work with dedication and responsibility.

APP/azq-mds/

