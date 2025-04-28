Meeting reviews performance of Family Welfare Assistants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A performance review meeting of Family Welfare Assistants from the Family Planning Department of District Peshawar was held under the chairmanship of District Population Welfare Officer Peshawar, Samiullah Khan Khalil here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Family Welfare Officer Peshawar, Kashif Fida, along with all male assistants from the district.

During the session, a detailed review of the past two months’ performance was conducted, and progress on various targets was examined.

Addressing the meeting, Samiullah Khan Khalil said that male Family Welfare Assistants are the backbone of the Population Welfare Department. Due to their hard work and efforts to raise awareness within communities, men are increasingly turning towards family planning, which has significantly helped in controlling the population.

He further stated that uncontrolled population growth is a major challenge for the country, and all governmental resources will be utilized to overcome it.

Samiullah Khan added that the welfare centres under the Population Welfare Department have been equipped with modern medical facilities to provide timely and quality services to the public.

On this occasion, Samiullah Khan Khalil shared good news, announcing that the government has increased the travel allowance for both male and female Family Welfare Assistants, and further improvements are expected in the future.

During the meeting, the assistants also highlighted the challenges, issues, and their achievements experienced during fieldwork, which were acknowledged by the District Officer, who appreciated their services and instructed for more effective and coordinated strategies moving forward.

APP/aqk