Meeting Reviews Performance Of Family Welfare Assistants
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A performance review meeting of Family Welfare Assistants from the Family Planning Department of District Peshawar was held under the chairmanship of District Population Welfare Officer Peshawar, Samiullah Khan Khalil here on Monday.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Family Welfare Officer Peshawar, Kashif Fida, along with all male assistants from the district.
During the session, a detailed review of the past two months’ performance was conducted, and progress on various targets was examined.
Addressing the meeting, Samiullah Khan Khalil said that male Family Welfare Assistants are the backbone of the Population Welfare Department. Due to their hard work and efforts to raise awareness within communities, men are increasingly turning towards family planning, which has significantly helped in controlling the population.
He further stated that uncontrolled population growth is a major challenge for the country, and all governmental resources will be utilized to overcome it.
Samiullah Khan added that the welfare centres under the Population Welfare Department have been equipped with modern medical facilities to provide timely and quality services to the public.
On this occasion, Samiullah Khan Khalil shared good news, announcing that the government has increased the travel allowance for both male and female Family Welfare Assistants, and further improvements are expected in the future.
During the meeting, the assistants also highlighted the challenges, issues, and their achievements experienced during fieldwork, which were acknowledged by the District Officer, who appreciated their services and instructed for more effective and coordinated strategies moving forward.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sanat Zar leading a quiet revolution in women's empowerment5 minutes ago
-
MNS University of Agriculture shines in HEC annual rankings5 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews performance of Family Welfare Assistants5 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 7 smugglers over 45 kg of drugs worth Rs 11.5 mln15 minutes ago
-
Two-member robbers’ gang busted, 6 motorcycles recovered15 minutes ago
-
Man involved in illegal currency exchange held15 minutes ago
-
Price magistrates impose fine of Rs 3,066,500 on price act violators25 minutes ago
-
17 more Khwarij terrorists hunted down in North Waziristan: ISPR25 minutes ago
-
7 dead, several injured in South Waziristan blast35 minutes ago
-
Campaigns launched to spread awareness about heatstroke35 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 17 Khawarij in North Waziristan35 minutes ago
-
LUMHS invited house job applications for MBBS Batch 202535 minutes ago