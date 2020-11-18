UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Performance Of Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :A meeting was held to review the performance of Metropolitan Corporation at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here Wednesday under the chair of Commissioner Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner revenue Mehr Khalid, Assistant Commissioner General Liaqat Gilani, Chief Corporation Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq and other concerned officers.

Commissioner said that solid steps must be taken against encroachments, illegal constructions and unapproved housing schemes.

He said that the number of water filtration plants must be increased in order to provide clean drinking water to maximum people.

He directed concerned officers to arrange capacity building training for staff of the metropolitan corporation. He also instructed to improve civic facilities including street lights, roads and improved sewerage system. Commissioner asked the officers to meet their revenue targets and improve their performance.

Chief Corporation Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq briefed the meeting about performance of Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur.

