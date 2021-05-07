Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates must make sure that the items are sold in the markets at fixed prices and action must be taken against overpricing in order to facilitate people.

While presiding over a meeting held to review the progress of Price Control Magistrates, he said that field visits must be done on daily basis to check the quality, quantity and price of items sold in the markets.

The meeting was told that Price Control Magistrates visited 846 shops, stalls and carts from April 30 to May 6 and found irregularities at 404 places.

An overall fine of Rs 992,600 was collected from the culprits. Cases were registered against 101 persons and 18 culprits were arrested while 14 shops were sealed on violations. The meeting was told that a total of 22351 complaints were received on Pakistan Citizen Portal, out of which 21920 were resolved; besides, all 1093 complaints received on Qeemat app were resolved.