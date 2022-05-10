UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates

Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia has said that the price control magistrates should play their role to remove over-selling and hoarding in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia has said that the price control magistrates should play their role to remove over-selling and hoarding in the district.

Prices of food items should be displayed on main spots so that consumers do not face any difficulty. He was reviewing the individual performance of price control magistrates in the committee room of his office today.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Shahid Imran Marth; Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Amir Nazir Kachchi; SNA, Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan; Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates were present on the occasion.

The DC reviewed individual performances of the Price Control Magistrates from April 29 to May 10.

He further asked the price control magistrates to improve their performances. System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan told the meeting that the price control magistrates visited 1972 shops, carts, markets, and other business centers in the district from April 29 to May 10.

A total fine of Rs. 481500 was collected on the spot for the violation. FIRs were registered against 70 persons in relevant police stations, 15 shops were sealed and 52 persons were arrested.

Related Topics

Police Business Fine Bahawalpur Price April May Market From

Recent Stories

SSC annual exams start amid foolproof arrangements ..

SSC annual exams start amid foolproof arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Comprehensive mechanism to be formulated to monito ..

Comprehensive mechanism to be formulated to monitor cleanliness

2 minutes ago
 Justice Shahzad takes oath as acting Lahore High C ..

Justice Shahzad takes oath as acting Lahore High Court chief justice

2 minutes ago
 Fake soft drinks factory unearthed

Fake soft drinks factory unearthed

2 minutes ago
 First Lady Jill Biden, Others Not Entirely Safe on ..

First Lady Jill Biden, Others Not Entirely Safe on Ukraine Visits - US Intel Off ..

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.