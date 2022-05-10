Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia has said that the price control magistrates should play their role to remove over-selling and hoarding in the district.

Prices of food items should be displayed on main spots so that consumers do not face any difficulty. He was reviewing the individual performance of price control magistrates in the committee room of his office today.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Shahid Imran Marth; Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Amir Nazir Kachchi; SNA, Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan; Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates were present on the occasion.

The DC reviewed individual performances of the Price Control Magistrates from April 29 to May 10.

He further asked the price control magistrates to improve their performances. System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan told the meeting that the price control magistrates visited 1972 shops, carts, markets, and other business centers in the district from April 29 to May 10.

A total fine of Rs. 481500 was collected on the spot for the violation. FIRs were registered against 70 persons in relevant police stations, 15 shops were sealed and 52 persons were arrested.