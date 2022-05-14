UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that the price control magistrates should play their role in eradicating overpricing and hoarding from the district. Prices of food items should be displayed on prominent spots so that consumers do not face any difficulty

He was reviewing the individual performance of price control magistrates in the committee room of his office today.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, SNA Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Assistant Commissioners, and Price Control Magistrates were present on the occasion.

He reviewed the individual performance of the Price Control Magistrates from May 10 to May 14. He asked the price control magistrates to regularly check the prices in the market. He said that the selling of fertilizers at fixed prices must also be ensured.

