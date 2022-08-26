Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich has said that the sale of food items should be ensured at fixed prices and the price control magistrates should take action against hoarding in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich has said that the sale of food items should be ensured at fixed prices and the price control magistrates should take action against hoarding in the district.

He was chairing a meeting at his office here Friday to review the performance of Price Control Magistrates across the district. Assistant Commissioners, System Network Administrator Mohammad Azim Zeeshan and Price Control Magistrates were present on this occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates of all concerned tehsils to go to the market and monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables.

He said that the prices of food items should be displayed at shops so that consumers do not face any problems. The DC reviewed the individual performances of the Price Control Magistrates.

Network administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan briefed about the performance of Price Control Magistrates and told that from August 19 to August 26, 2022, the Price Control Magistrates went to 1225 shops, carts, and other business centers and checked the prices of food items and fine of Rs. 246000 was imposed on violations. As many as 5 shops were sealed and 26 persons were arrested on the spot along with the registration of FIRs against 27 persons in the respective police stations.