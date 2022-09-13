Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :A review meeting on price control measures was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar at his office here on Tuesday.

In the video link meeting, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Syed Musa Raza, Additional Commissioner (Liaison) Faisal Atta Khan, and other officers participated.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Raja Jahangir Anwar said that 125 price control magistrates inspected 8198 business centers in the last 12 days and fines of Rs.1379000 were collected for overselling.

As many as 52 FIRs were registered, 15 business centers were sealed and 166 people were arrested on the spot. Commissioner Bahawalpur directed all price control magistrates and administrative officers to monitor more effectively.