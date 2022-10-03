UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates In Bahawalpur Division

Published October 03, 2022

Meeting reviews performance of price control magistrates in Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :A review meeting on price control measures was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar at his office on Monday.

In the video link meeting, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Syed Musa Raza, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, and other officers were present.

Addressing the meeting, commissioner Bahawalpur said that 125 price control magistrates inspected 393 business centers last week and collected fines of Rs. 854,500 for overcharging.

As many as 26 cases were registered, 10 business points were sealed and 20 people were arrested on the spot.

Commissioner Bahawalpur directed all price control magistrates and administrative officers to monitor more effectively.

