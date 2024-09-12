Meeting reviews performance of price control magistrates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Performances of 40 price control magistrates in the past 10 days was reviewed at a meeting, held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner-Revenue (ADC-R) Ahmar Malik, here on Thursday.

The meeting was informed that price control magistrates in six tehsils of Bahawalpur district inspected 14,730 business establishments and imposed a total fine of Rs. 3.385 million over the law violations.

The price control magistrate of Bahawalpur city imposed Rs. 834,000 fine on 131 complaints of overpricing, while the price control magistrate of Bahawalpur Saddar imposed Rs. 940,000 on 90 complaints of overcharging.

The ADC-R instructed all price control magistrates to take more effective measures to ensure availability of essential food items at fixed prices.