Meeting Reviews Police Performance In Crimes, Investigations

Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:12 PM

Meeting reviews police performance in crimes, investigations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :SSP Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi chaired a meeting to review the police performance in crimes and investigations in the city division.

The meeting was held at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line here on Wednesday, which was also attended by SSP Investigation Shahzada, SDPOs including Kokab Farooq and SP City Muhammad Shoaib.

SSP Operations directed the police officers to launch a special crackdown against serious crimes, drug dealers, gamblers and anti-social elements.

The meeting discussed law and order situation, measures taken against criminals and implementation of government orders regarding coronavirus lockdown.

SSP Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi expressed satisfaction over the reduction in crimes. He directed the police officers to ensure timely redressal of the grievances of public and provide full legal assistance to the police in any case.

During the meeting the police officers were directed to eradicate crimes from the society and ensure implementations of SOPs regarding coronavirus and other social evils.

He also stressed the need for ensuring implementation of government orders and provide awareness to the people to follow the guideline issued by the provincial government.

