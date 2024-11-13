Meeting reviews policies, implementation strategy for religious minorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A high-level meeting of the Task Force, chaired by Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, and Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, was held on Wednesday at S&GAD's committee room to review various policies and their implementation concerning minority rights and welfare in the province

The meeting was attended by MPA Emmanuel Ather and Secretary of Human Rights and Minority Affairs, Ali Bahadur Qazi, along with representatives from several departments.

Key agenda items included a review of the Punjab Human Rights Policy, 2018, and the progress of its implementation under the Action Plan. Additionally, the status of the 2pc quota for minorities in the higher education sector was discussed, as well as the situation regarding the establishment of a Government Primary school in Yohannaabad.

The meeting also focused on the 5% job quota for religious minorities, the 2pc quota for religious minorities in higher educational institutions, and the review of the Juvenile Justice Act and Prison Reforms laws. The Child Marriage Act, 1929 was also discussed in detail.

Special attention was given to the facilities for persons with disabilities in government buildings, and the approval of district-level committees under the Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs.

Ramesh Singh Arora emphasized the need to ensure uniform education for religious minorities in all schools. He also stated that measures should be taken for the innocent children in jails to appoint teachers specifically for religious minorities. He further stressed that the education and training of innocent children is a collective responsibility.

The School Education Department was directed to send a summary to the Department of Human Rights regarding the implementation of policies related to minorities by the Additional Chief Secretary Punjab. ACS stated that each term of reference (TOR) should be clear and precise, and that the Higher Education Department should present a detailed report on the implementation of the 2% quota for religious minorities.

Representatives from various departments including Home Department, Higher Education, Labor, School Education, HEC, Industries, Population Welfare, Bait-ul-Mal, Women’s Department, Finance, Communications, and others were present in the meeting.