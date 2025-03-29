Meeting reviews polio eradication campaign

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal here on Saturday chaired a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee to review the arrangements for the Polio eradication campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner said that efforts should be made to make the next polio eradication campaign 100 percent successful and the shortcomings of the previous campaign should be addressed.

He directed the Health Authority for comprehensive micro-planning and said that making the dear homeland polio-free is a priority.

The next polio eradication campaign in the district will start from April 21. During the five-day campaign, 297,122 children up to the age of five years will be vaccinated. A total of 1467 teams will be on duty for the vaccination.