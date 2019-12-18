Meeting reviews power supply related issues in PK-66

A meeting of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) was held here regarding Chagarmati, Mathra and Shah Alam localities of PK-66 constituency with Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mahmood Jan in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :A meeting of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company PESCO ) was held here regarding Chagarmati, Mathra and Shah Alam localities of PK-66 constituency with Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mahmood Jan in the chair.

Beside, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amjad Ali, Superintendent Engineer (SE) Peshawar Samiullah, Deputy Director Technical Masood Shah and Executive Engineer (EXN) Zaman Afridi, former nazim Shakir Khan, former district councilor Wasim Akram, social worker Ajmal Khan Wazir and Zafar Khan also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detailed the problems of power low-voltage, overload feeder, meterization and abolition of kunda culture and stressed on evolving of strategy for the resolution of these problems.

The meeting unanimously decided that in past the areas of the constituency were supplied 8 hours electricity and the people were facing hardships. Therefore, the constituency will now be provided to electricity for 10 hours a day to help abolish kunda culture and analysis of the cooperation of the people over the issue of over loading.

During the meeting, new meterization and abolition of kunda culture was termed compulsory in the provincial assembly constituency and in case of the presence of existing meter, ten meter wire would be provided along with new meter while in case of the missing of meter, the new meter will be provided on registration of filing report and payment of Rs.

1400/- fees.

In case of highly poor applicant, fees will be collected in installment and current bill will be charged from them while outstanding arrears on old meter will be set aside and for the resolution of this dispute a six-member committee will be constituted.

The committee will be comprised of three elders and three representatives of PESCO and the cases of the overbilling will be decided on case to case basis and the financial conditions of the consumer will also be taken into consideration in this regard.

During the meeting it was also decided that the areas wherein billing recovery is going, it will be the responsibility of PESCO to repair wire, polls and transformer and will also provide full voltage power.

Talking on the occasion, the Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mahmood Jan urged upon the people of the constituency to extend full cooperation in the abolition of overloading and kunda culture to resolve the issues of the power load shedding and low voltage forever.