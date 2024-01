Meeting reviews preparation for general elections

Deputy Commissioner Swat, Dr. Qasim Ali Khan chaired a meeting on Thursday to review preparation for the upcoming general elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Swat, Dr. Qasim Ali Khan chaired a meeting on Thursday to review preparation for the upcoming general elections.

The meeting was attended by Regional Election Commissioner, Fazal Hakeem, District Election Commissioner, Farid Ullah, District Police Officer, Shafiullah Gandapur, District Comptroller Accounts, Roohullah and concerned officers.

The meeting discussed various matters related to the general elections including provision of vehicles and security to the polling staff. Participants of the meeting also visited the Regional Election Office to review the preparation for polls.

The DC inspected rooms and working of CCTV cameras. He also directed the concerned departments to work in liaison and utilize available resources for peaceful holding of general elections.