UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Preparation For Upcoming Digital Census

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Meeting reviews preparation for upcoming digital census

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday directed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and National Registration and Database Authority (NADRA) to revise census training and tablet procurement respectively to complete the process well in time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday directed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and National Registration and Database Authority (NADRA) to revise census training and tablet procurement respectively to complete the process well in time.

The minister chaired third meeting of Census Monitoring Committee (CMC) and reviewed the preparation for holding 7th digital Population and Housing Census, said a press release.

He emphasized the need for timely completion of census and involvement and consultation with all stakeholders like Election Commission, civil societies, academia, politicians and demographers to ensure consensus.

He directed PBS to coordinate with Election Commission and include them as co-opted member in Census Monitoring Committee; moreover, and asked for engaging with civil society to ensure that they are on-board. On census timelines, he directed PBS and NADRA to revise census training and tablet procurement respectively.

He further advised PBS to make all efforts to get consent of Sindh government on Dejure methodology as they had reservations on results of last census. Meeting ended on a vote of thanks and resolve to continue with concerted efforts for transparent and credible conduct of census.

As per recommendations of CMC, Pilot Census for 7th Population and Housing Census 2022 was conducted from July, 20, 2022 to August, 03 2022 in 33 districts throughout the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan with an aim to test tools and technology before going into full roll out.

Pilot Census Evaluation Report has been finalized by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and the CMC is responsible for supervision and evaluation of Pilot Census and recommendations for full roll-out of Census-2022.

Therefore, the main objectives of meeting were debriefing on Pilot Census, finalization of revised work plan based on time lines provided by NADRA and to provide updates on meeting with Chief Minister Sindh regarding enumeration methodology to the committee.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries of all provinces, regions with relevant secretaries, additional commissioner Islamabad, DG Military Operations, Directorate, Chairman NADRA, MD NTC and senior officers from education, Local Government, Finance and Senior officers of PBS.

Dr. Naeem uz Zafar, Chief Statistician, gave a brief of the previous CMC meeting and then he discussed the outcomes of Pilot Census. He informed the participants that Pilot Census was conducted for testing tools and technology, field operation and security mechanism before full roll out of Census-2022.

PBS has scrutinized the whole process and it is heartening to share that PBS, along with partner organization, completed enumeration within assigned time of 15 days for each block; however, despite overall success, there were a few shortcomings which will be addressed before full rollout.

All software and hardware will be tested before Census Operation by PBS and NADRA. PBS has compiled all the issues faced during the exercise and it is very important to present the exact situation to the committee and collaborating partners like NADRA, NTC and SUPARCO.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Chief Minister Technology Ahsan Iqbal Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Civil Society Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir July August All From Government Share Housing

Recent Stories

Iran Expands Oil Production From Joint Field With ..

Iran Expands Oil Production From Joint Field With Saudi Arabia - Oil Company

57 seconds ago
 Punjab University exams results

Punjab University exams results

58 seconds ago
 Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology ..

Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology organizes workshop

1 minute ago
 Anti-typhoid vaccination drive kicks off in Baloch ..

Anti-typhoid vaccination drive kicks off in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Citizen shoots robber, one escapes

Citizen shoots robber, one escapes

43 minutes ago
 It's not time for politics but helping flood victi ..

It's not time for politics but helping flood victims: Saad Rafique

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.