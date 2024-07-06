Meeting reviews preparations for conduct of MDCAT 2024-25

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudry chaired a meeting here Saturday to discuss the preparation and conduction of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024-25 by Khyber Medical University (KMU).

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed and Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq presented the the report on MDCAT 2024-25 preparations.

The Chief Secretary praised KMU's efforts and administrative efforts for last year's successful MDCT test and assured a similar support for 2024-25.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet has declared KMU as the admitting university for the session 2024-25 and onwards. The KMU will conduct a centralized MDCAT at the provincial level and make centralized admissions in all public and private sector medical/dental colleges in the province.

In all other provinces of Pakistan, the medical universities are given the mandate to conduct MDCAT and make admissions to medical and dental colleges, including UHS, DOW, Bolan, and ZSMU, for the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan, and Islamabad, respectively.

Last year, on the direction of the provincial government, the MDCAT-2023 was conducted by KMU on November 26. With the support of KP Govt, KMU conducted a fair and transparent MDCAT test and merit-based centralized admission in both public and private sector medical and dental colleges, to the satisfaction of students, Government, PMDC, courts, and the community at large.

This year will be even better than before. The Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, CS KP and the entire Cabinet have assured full cooperation with KMU.

The date of MDCAT will be decided by PMDC, but we have started full preparation along with the KP government, said Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, VC KMU.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary KP Abid Majeed, Secretaries HED, Health, VC KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Rep of IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Commissioners of Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, and D.I. Khan.