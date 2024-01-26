Meeting reviews preparations for general election 2024

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Friday directed all departments concerned to craft a comprehensive and thorough security plan for the general election 2024, leaving no issue unresolved to ensure the safety of public.

He was chairing a meeting regarding preparations for the general election 2024, which was attended by representatives of other law-enforcement departments and district officers of different departments in the meeting.

The Divisional Commissioner emphasized on extraordinary coordination among departments and urged for sharing of data between provincial and Federal authorities in line with preparations for providing a conducive environment to the public.

He said that they were providing full support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for conducting free, fair and transparent elections and administrative officers had been directed to ensure the best arrangements and a handbook had been prepared to guide the staff performing election duties at the Sukkur division.