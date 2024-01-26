Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Preparations For General Election 2024

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Meeting reviews preparations for general election 2024

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Friday directed all departments concerned to craft a comprehensive and thorough security plan for the general election 2024, leaving no issue unresolved to ensure the safety of public.

He was chairing a meeting regarding preparations for the general election 2024, which was attended by representatives of other law-enforcement departments and district officers of different departments in the meeting.

The Divisional Commissioner emphasized on extraordinary coordination among departments and urged for sharing of data between provincial and Federal authorities in line with preparations for providing a conducive environment to the public.

He said that they were providing full support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for conducting free, fair and transparent elections and administrative officers had been directed to ensure the best arrangements and a handbook had been prepared to guide the staff performing election duties at the Sukkur division.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Guide Sukkur All Best Election 2018

Recent Stories

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expressi ..

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls

54 minutes ago
 ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

3 hours ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

8 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

17 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

17 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

17 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

17 hours ago
 Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan