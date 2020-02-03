UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Reviews Preparations For Kashmir Solidarity Day

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:49 PM

Meeting reviews preparations for Kashmir Solidarity Day

A high-level meeting held here with Secretary Information, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah in the chair reviewed preparations and steps taken for commemorating the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day with great zeal and enthusiasm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :A high-level meeting held here with Secretary Information, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah in the chair reviewed preparations and steps taken for commemorating the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Administration, Shahid Sohail, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ashfaq Khan, Director General (DG) Information Imdadullah, Director Culture Shama Niamat, Additional Secretary Local Government Fakhr e-Alam, Deputy Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, Sardar Bahahdar and Additional Director Elementary and Secondary education Iftikhar Ahmad Khan.

The secretary information briefed the participants regarding the assigned tasks and decisions taken in the previous meeting.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken and arrangements made for the observanceof the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day and duties assigned to different departments.

The secretary information emphasized all the departments to utilize their available resources for commemorating the Kashmir solidarity day in a befitting manner.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education All Government

Recent Stories

Russia's Bogdanov, Palestinian Ambassador Discuss ..

55 seconds ago

US Diplomat to Visit Mexico to Review Efforts Agai ..

56 seconds ago

1.1 million saplings to be planted in Rawalpindi

58 seconds ago

Sindh Govt declares public holiday on Kashmir Day

59 seconds ago

Youth Action Committee takes out rally for restora ..

6 minutes ago

UK Gov't to Allocate $26Mln Fund to Develop Vaccin ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.