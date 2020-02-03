Meeting reviews preparations for Kashmir Solidarity Day

A high-level meeting held here with Secretary Information, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah in the chair reviewed preparations and steps taken for commemorating the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day with great zeal and enthusiasm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :A high-level meeting held here with Secretary Information, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah in the chair reviewed preparations and steps taken for commemorating the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Administration, Shahid Sohail, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ashfaq Khan, Director General (DG) Information Imdadullah, Director Culture Shama Niamat, Additional Secretary Local Government Fakhr e-Alam, Deputy Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, Sardar Bahahdar and Additional Director Elementary and Secondary education Iftikhar Ahmad Khan.

The secretary information briefed the participants regarding the assigned tasks and decisions taken in the previous meeting.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken and arrangements made for the observanceof the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day and duties assigned to different departments.

The secretary information emphasized all the departments to utilize their available resources for commemorating the Kashmir solidarity day in a befitting manner.