Meeting Reviews Preparations For Upcoming Anti-polio Campaign
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM
Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Wasil Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the anti-polio campaign scheduled from February 26 to March 1
Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Wasil Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the anti-polio campaign scheduled from February 26 to March 1.
The meeting among others was attended by Medical Superintendent Taimargara Hospital, Dr. Ali Asghar, Divisional EPI Coordinator, Dr. Mansoor and the officials concerned.
The meeting was also briefed about field formations, indicators and preparations being made for the success of the polio campaign.
Chairing the meeting, deputy commissioner directed to address vaccination refusal cases, vigilant monitoring and holding of morning assemblies during anti-polio campaign.
He also directed police authorities to provide foolproof security to polio workers and share their security plan with the health department.
It is worth mentioning that 1310 teams have been constituted for the campaign in which 833453 children would be vaccinated and administered vitamin D drops.
