UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Reviews Preparations For Upcoming JCC Meeting Of CPEC

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:27 PM

Meeting reviews preparations for upcoming JCC meeting of CPEC

A meeting to review preparations for the upcoming 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was held at Chief Minister's Secretariat here Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ):A meeting to review preparations for the upcoming 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was held at Chief Minister's Secretariat here Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by the Chairman CPEC Authority Lft. General (Rtd) Asim Saleem Bajwa. The meeting discussed in detail the proposed mega projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in energy & power, tourism, agriculture, road, industry and social sectors to be presented to the 10th JCC meeting for consideration.

These proposed projects include Peshawar to D.I.Khan Motorway, Chashma Right Bank Canal, Swat Expressway Phase 2, Dir Expressway, Chakdara to Chitral Expressway, Chitral to Shandoor Road, Kumrat Cable Car, Peshawar Circular Rail, Daraban Economic Zone, Mori Kari Hydel Power Project, 500 KV transmission line from Chital to Chakdara etc.

On this occasion, it was informed that all the necessary arrangements had been completed for the ground breaking of Rashakai Economic Zone under CPEC, and so far 700 applications have been received for setting up industries in the said economic zone.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that province government, through its wheeling system, was working to provide its own generated electricity to the local industries on incentivized rates to boost industries in the province with the aim to promote economic activities and generate maximum employment opportunities in the province.

He termed the Rashakai Economic Zone as a flagship project of the present government and said that with the establishment of Rashakai Economic Zone, a new era of industrial development will usher in the province. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform ground breaking ceremony of the project soon.

Chairman, CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa said that beside, projects of energy, industry, road and tourism sectors mega projects for the development agricultural sector in the province would also be proposed in the 10th JCC meeting for consideration so that the province could be made self sufficient in agricultural products.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Swat Motorway Agriculture Road Car Bank CPEC Wheeling Chitral Dir All From Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Faces more important for humans than dogs: study

31 minutes ago

Amb Aftab Khokhar presents credentials as Pakistan ..

31 minutes ago

Fears of toxic fuel leak as sea creatures die in R ..

31 minutes ago

Trump Permits Energy Company to Transport More Pet ..

31 minutes ago

&quot;Kheta&quot; interactive advanced platform ma ..

46 minutes ago

Bee’ah hosts weekly series on &#039;Recycled Arc ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.