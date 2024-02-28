Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Preparations For Upcoming Of Anti-polio Campaign

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Meeting reviews preparations for upcoming of anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair here Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preparation for the upcoming anti-polio campaign that was scheduled to start from March 3 to March 9.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners of all five districts of Peshawar Division, Khyber and Mohmand, District Police Officers, District Health Officers, and representatives of local governments.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the preparations and finalized the plan to achieve target of the anti-polio campaign. The meeting also directed foolproof security arrangements for polio workers.

Chairing the meeting, Commissioner Peshawar Division directed district administrations to furnish reports of the campaign daily and take action against those who neglect their duties. He also expressed pleasure over the compliance of parents in Mohmand district who once refused vaccination to their children.

He also directed deputy commissioners to monitor the campaign under a micro plan and utilization of available resources to achieve desired targets. He also directed to start of an awareness campaign on February 29 and said that elders and ulema should be engaged to placate refusing parents.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Polio February March All From

Recent Stories

PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet toda ..

PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet today

53 minutes ago
 Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts ..

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..

2 hours ago
 Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related ..

Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for i ..

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA

3 hours ago
 Newly-elected KP members take oath today

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

4 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

4 hours ago
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

9 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

17 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan