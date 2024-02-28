Meeting Reviews Preparations For Upcoming Of Anti-polio Campaign
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair here Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preparation for the upcoming anti-polio campaign that was scheduled to start from March 3 to March 9.
The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners of all five districts of Peshawar Division, Khyber and Mohmand, District Police Officers, District Health Officers, and representatives of local governments.
The meeting discussed and reviewed the preparations and finalized the plan to achieve target of the anti-polio campaign. The meeting also directed foolproof security arrangements for polio workers.
Chairing the meeting, Commissioner Peshawar Division directed district administrations to furnish reports of the campaign daily and take action against those who neglect their duties. He also expressed pleasure over the compliance of parents in Mohmand district who once refused vaccination to their children.
He also directed deputy commissioners to monitor the campaign under a micro plan and utilization of available resources to achieve desired targets. He also directed to start of an awareness campaign on February 29 and said that elders and ulema should be engaged to placate refusing parents.
Recent Stories
PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet today
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LRH establishes smoking cessation clinic12 seconds ago
-
First Punjab Painting Competition 2024 held at GCWUS16 seconds ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders10 minutes ago
-
Around 5 lakh kids given polio vaccine in 2 days10 minutes ago
-
Projects of Punjab Human Capital Investment reviewed in meeting20 minutes ago
-
ADC-General chairs meeting of Quality Control Board Sialkot20 minutes ago
-
AIOU varsity opens Book Fair in Mirpur campus20 minutes ago
-
Police arrests three dacoits, seizes valuables20 minutes ago
-
8th Conference on horticulture concluded at IUB30 minutes ago
-
"Covenant of Medina and modern constitutional principles" session held at SBBU30 minutes ago
-
PM Kakar appears before IHC in compliance of court orders30 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests suspect for running illegal currency exchange30 minutes ago