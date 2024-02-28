Meeting reviews preparations for upcoming of anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair here Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preparation for the upcoming anti-polio campaign that was scheduled to start from March 3 to March 9.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners of all five districts of Peshawar Division, Khyber and Mohmand, District Police Officers, District Health Officers, and representatives of local governments.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the preparations and finalized the plan to achieve target of the anti-polio campaign. The meeting also directed foolproof security arrangements for polio workers.

Chairing the meeting, Commissioner Peshawar Division directed district administrations to furnish reports of the campaign daily and take action against those who neglect their duties. He also expressed pleasure over the compliance of parents in Mohmand district who once refused vaccination to their children.

He also directed deputy commissioners to monitor the campaign under a micro plan and utilization of available resources to achieve desired targets. He also directed to start of an awareness campaign on February 29 and said that elders and ulema should be engaged to placate refusing parents.