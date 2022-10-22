UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Preventive Steps Against Malaria In Sibi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Meeting reviews preventive steps against malaria in Sibi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Director Malaria Control Program Dr. Munir Yousuf on Saturday chaired a meeting of malaria stakeholders coordination for Nasirabad Division in Sibi to review preventive measures against malaria diseases for Naseerabad Division.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Indus Hospital Network, UNICEF, BRSP, DHOs and others.

The agenda of the meeting was mainly to discuss the epidemic situation of malaria as well as to review the ongoing activities for malaria.

The partners informed the meeting about their ongoing activities, especially about malaria control in the flood-affected districts.

The Director Malaria Control Program said that the epidemic situation of malaria was controlled due to the mutual cooperation of Balochistan Health Department, Global Partners and NGOs through comprehensive planning, fogging spray, timely supply of medicines and provision of malaria kits in the areas.

