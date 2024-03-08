Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Price Control During Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Meeting reviews price control during Ramazan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi has ordered a crackdown against hoarding and profiteering mafia during the month of Ramazan.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review price control on Friday.

He ordered to establish Ramazan bazaar in clock tower and minara road Sukkur to facilitate the citizens.

He directed to concerned officers to ensure all essential item will be available as per Government's subsidies rates in the Ramzan Bazaars.

He also directed the deputy commissioners to increase the number of counters as required in the Ramazan bazaars to avoid long queues of people.

The supply and demand of flour, sugar, ghee and counters would also be monitored especially.

Commissioner Abbasi said a special subsidy has been given on number of items in fair price shops in Ramazan bazaars so that relief could be provided to citizens in real meaning.

Related Topics

Road Sukkur Price All Government Flour

Recent Stories

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC ..

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ

10 minutes ago
 United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exch ..

United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood

2 hours ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJ ..

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK

2 hours ago
 UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facil ..

UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

4 hours ago
Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri wo ..

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women

13 hours ago
 Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

13 hours ago
 EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women co ..

EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan

13 hours ago
 NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan schoo ..

NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework

13 hours ago
 7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held ..

7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS

13 hours ago
 MoEA hosts international banking courses

MoEA hosts international banking courses

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan