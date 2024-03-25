Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Price Hikes Of Essential Commodities

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 06:53 PM

Meeting reviews price hikes of essential commodities

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A high-level meeting convened by Provincial Minister for Food and Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Monday, has taken decisive action in a bid to curb rampant price hikes during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to APP correspondent, the provincial minister praised the district administration's efforts to fix food prices, noting that complaints of shortages have been addressed.

He also acknowledged the need to address the shortage of fertilizers, emphasizing that a comprehensive strategy has been adopted to improve the situation.

We are committed to providing relief to the people during this blessed month, he declared and said the Sindh government has established monitoring committees at both provincial and divisional levels to keep a close watch on prices.

In a separate meeting with revenue and irrigation officials, Shoro announced plans for a major drainage scheme to mitigate the impact of rainwater from Hakro drain. A massive gate will be installed to prevent flooding, ensuring the safety of communities during the monsoon season.

"We are determined to enhance water availability for agriculture and drinking purposes," Shoro stated. "Despite water shortages, we are implementing a rotation program to ensure equitable distribution."

The meeting was attended by top officials including Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli and Deputy Commissioners of Mirpurkhas, Umarkot and Tharparkar.

