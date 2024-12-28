Meeting Reviews Progress In Cases Involving Crimes Against Women, Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Lahore Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting at his office here on Saturday to review the progress on cases related to crimes involving women, children and financial matters.
The DIG (Investigation) briefed the meeting about the progress in apprehending proclaimed offenders involved in financial crimes.
Addressing the participants, the CCPO emphasized ensuring prompt action against fake medico-legal certificates, adding that cases of financial crimes be resolved within the stipulated timeframe.
Bilal Siddique Kamyana ordered to expedite the arrest of POs involved in crimes against women and children, and stressed the timely resolution of related cases. He asked the officers to work as a team and clear cases backlog on a daily basis. delivering justice to the victims was a duty of the police, he stressed.
DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, divisional SPs (Investigation) and In-Charges of Special Sexual Offenses Investigation Unit attended the meeting.
