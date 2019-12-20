Meeting reviews progress of 503 development schemes for Bahawalpur

District Coordination Committee met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :District Coordination Committee met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here today.

Members of Provincial Assembly Ch Ehsaan-ul-Haq and Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed and officers of concerned departments attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the progress of 503 development projects to be completed with a cost of Rs 2.566 billion in the district. The meeting was told that 265 development schemes were underway in the district under Sustainable Goals Achievement on which funds of Rs 168 million have been utilized out of total Rs 450 million allocated for the schemes.

As many as 36 schemes of Community Development Schemes were being completed with a cost of Rs 500 million of which Rs 421 million have been spent. Punjab Municipal Services Programme's 187 development schemes were underway with a cost of Rs 345 million. The meeting was further told that 16 schemes of Rural Accessibility were being completed in the district with a cost of Rs 1.27 billion of which Rs 479 million have been spent so far. The meeting directed officers of concerned departments to ensure timely completion of the development projects and maintain a high quality of work.