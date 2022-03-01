UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Progress Of Coronavirus Vaccination Drive RED-III

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 05:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia has said the officers and staff of the health department should play their role for the success of the door-to-door corona vaccination program 'Reach Every Door Phase III (RED-III).

A meeting was held at the committee room of his office to review the progress of RED-III. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr.

Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, and officers of relevant departments were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that those who have yet not been vaccinated should get vaccinated in order to protect themselves against the virus.

More than 63,000 people have been given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine while 1,819,111 people have been given the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccination is underway throughout the district and relevant officers and staff are active in the field.

