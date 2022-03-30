UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Progress Of Coronavirus Vaccination Drive

March 30, 2022

Meeting reviews progress of coronavirus vaccination drive

A meeting was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters regarding Coronavirus Vaccination

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :A meeting was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters regarding Coronavirus Vaccination. CEO District Health Authority Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain, District Coordinator Preventive Program Dr.

Khalid Channar and Deputy District Health Officers attended the meeting.As many as 2,442,667 people in the district have been administrated first dose of corona vaccine which is about 94 percent of the population.

Some 2,199,463 people have been given both doses of corona vaccine which is 84 percent of the population. On the occasion, the additional deputy commissioner directed to resolve all matters related to corona vaccination.

