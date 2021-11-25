Meeting reviews progress of development projects of Bahawalpur Division

UrduPoint.com

A review meeting on development projects was held under the chair of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :A review meeting on development projects was held under the chair of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.

Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Dr Saifullah Bhatti and Director Development Talib Randha and other administrative officers from across the division participated in the meeting. Under the Annual Development Program, a total of Rs.17236 million would be spent on 658 development projects during the current financial year. Commissioner Bahawalpur said that during the current financial year, Rs. 6750 million would be spent on 294 ongoing development projects of Bahawalpur district, Rs. 3401 million would be spent on 143 development projects of Bahawalnagar district and Rs.

7086 million on 221 development projects of Rahim Yar Khan district.

During the current financial year, Rs. 1952 million will be spent on 211 ongoing development projects under Community Development Program and Rs. 1305 million will be spent on 596 ongoing development projects under the SAP program. Commissioner said that the administrative officers should take proper steps to avoid unnecessary delays in the completion of development projects.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that the administrative officers should visit the sites of development projects regularly to ensure transparency in development projects.

