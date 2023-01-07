UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Progress Of Development Projects Of PP-249, PP-250

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2023

Meeting reviews progress of development projects of PP-249, PP-250

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar regarding the development projects of Yazman.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab MPA Dr. Muhammad Afzal, MPA Ehsanul Haq Chaudhary, Director of Finance and Development Talib Randhawa, Executive Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz and officers of other departments participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the pace of work on ongoing projects in Constituency PP-249 and Constituency PP-250 under the Annual Development Program. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Muhammad Afzal said that the government is providing resources to complete the development projects so that the people can get benefit.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar directed that all measures should be taken to complete development projects. He said that parliamentarians should be consulted during the planning of new projects. He said that the supervisors should visit the field regularly and development works should be completed as per plans.

The meeting was informed that funds of Rs 4585 million have been allocated for 14 development projects of PP-249 and 33 development projects of PP-250. Commissioner told that funds of Rs 2120 million have been released this year and 70 percent of these funds have been utilized for this purpose.

