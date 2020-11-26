UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Progress Of Development Schemes

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Meeting reviews progress of development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Progress of Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Community Development Programme (CDP-I and CDP-II) and Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP-I and SAP-II) was reviewed in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here today.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial presided over the meeting. It was briefed to the meeting that 36 development schemes under Phase 1 of the Community Development Programme were completed with a cost of Rs 510.669 million. As many as 56 schemes were initiated in Phase 2 of the Community Development Programme with a cost of Rs 460.187 million of which two schemes have been completed while rest were under development.

So far, the amount of up to the tune of Rs 130.721 million has been spent on these development schemes.

In CDP-II Special Package, 89 schemes were included and amount of Rs 1.2 billion was earmarked. Till date, 24 of these schemes have been completed and the amount of Rs 523.359 million has been used. Total 263 development schemes were initiated under Phase 1 of the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP 1) with an estimated cost of Rs 468.931 million. Out of these,181 schemes have been completed with a cost of Rs 433.568 million. In SAP-II, 203 development schemes were launched with an estimated cost of Rs 439.232. As many as 21 schemes of SAP-II have been completed.

Deputy Commissioner directed officers concerned to ensure a high quality of work through field visits. He asked to complete the schemes on time. He also instructed to upload progress of the schemes on the online dashboard.

