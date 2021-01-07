UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Reviews Progress Of Development Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Meeting reviews progress of development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :A meeting was held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Thursday to discuss the progress of development schemes underway in the district under Annual Development Programme and Sustainable Development Goals Programmes.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial. The meeting was told that 160 schemes were started in the district under the Annual Development Programme 2020-2021 with a cost of Rs 2.647 billion.

So far, funds of Rs 1.472 billion have been spent on these schemes and 26 of the schemes have completed.

The meeting was further briefed that 263 schemes were initiated under the Sustainable Development Goals Programme Phase 1. Funds of Rs 467.89 million were issued for these schemes, of which 438.13 million were spent and 198 schemes got completed.

The meeting was also told that 203 schemes were initiated under the Sustainable Development Goals Programme Phase 2. Funds of Rs 439.23 million were issued for these schemes, of which 337.42 million were spent and 35 schemes got completed.

Deputy Commissioner directed timely completion of the development schemes.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Progress (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality launches digital service for ..

20 minutes ago

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

2 hours ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

2 hours ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

2 hours ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

2 hours ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.