Meeting reviews progress of development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :A meeting was held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Thursday to discuss the progress of development schemes underway in the district under Annual Development Programme and Sustainable Development Goals Programmes.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial. The meeting was told that 160 schemes were started in the district under the Annual Development Programme 2020-2021 with a cost of Rs 2.647 billion.

So far, funds of Rs 1.472 billion have been spent on these schemes and 26 of the schemes have completed.

The meeting was further briefed that 263 schemes were initiated under the Sustainable Development Goals Programme Phase 1. Funds of Rs 467.89 million were issued for these schemes, of which 438.13 million were spent and 198 schemes got completed.

The meeting was also told that 203 schemes were initiated under the Sustainable Development Goals Programme Phase 2. Funds of Rs 439.23 million were issued for these schemes, of which 337.42 million were spent and 35 schemes got completed.

Deputy Commissioner directed timely completion of the development schemes.