Meeting reviews progress of development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Progress of Development Schemes underway in Bahawalpur Division was reviewed in a meeting held at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here on Thursday.

Presiding over the meeting, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (r) Zafar Iqbal was told that funds of more than Rs 6.406 billion were issued for 412 schemes of the Annual Development Programme during this fiscal year.

For 261 schemes included in Phase 2 of the Community Development Programme, funds of more than Rs 2.334 were released.

As many as 668 schemes are underway in the division under the Sustainable Development goals Programme, for which funds of more than Rs 1.

038 billion were issued in this fiscal year.

Commissioner directed timely completion of these development projects so that people can benefit from them. He warned the concerned officers that unnecessary delay in the completion of these projects will not be tolerated.

He instructed officers to submit monitoring reports of these projects on weekly basis. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners and other officers of all three districts of the Bahawalpur Division.