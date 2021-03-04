Meeting reviews progress of development schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The progress of ongoing development schemes was reviewed in a meeting held here at the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner Office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial.

The meeting was told that Rs 111.249 million were issued for 14 schemes of the District Health Authority of which funds of Rs 22.704 million have been utilized. For 46 schemes of Buildings Department,Rs 245.748 million were released in this fiscal year, out of which Rs 158.375 million were used.

Funds of up to the tune of Rs 407.645 million were issued for 151 schemes of Local Government and Community Development,out of which Rs 322.202 million have been spent. For 104 schemes of Public Health Engineering, funds of Rs 631.953 million were issued,out of which funds of Rs 364.375 million were utilized.For 42 schemes of the Highways Department, funds of Rs 523.055 million were released and Rs 422.618 million were spent.

Deputy Commissioner directed timely completion of these development schemes especially schemes of water filtration plants.