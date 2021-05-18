Meeting reviews progress of development schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :District Coordination Committee met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here today to review the progress of on-going development schemes of Bahawalpur District.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia presided over the meeting while MPA Sahibzada Gazain Abbasi, MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal and others attended the meeting.

It was briefed to the meeting that work on 158 development schemes was started under Community Development Programme Phase 2 with an estimated cost of Rs 1.632 billion.

So far, 53 development schemes have been completed and funds of Rs 1.102 billion have been utilized.

An Amount of Rs 130 million was earmarked for 292 development schemes of Sustainable Development Goals Programme Phase 3.

Deputy Commissioner said that development schemes were important for the uplift of the area.

He asked concerned officers to make field visits to the sites of undergoing development schemes in order to ensure timely completion of projects with high-quality work. He said that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.