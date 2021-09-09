Meeting reviews progress of development schemes of ADP 2021-22

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Syed Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress of development schemes for the year 2021-22.

The meeting was informed that the Punjab government has presented an annual development budget of Rs. 560 billion for the financial year 2021-22.

For the construction and development of South Punjab in the annual development budget, amount of Rs. 189 billion has been allocated which was 35 per cent of the total development budget. A separate budget book has also been published so that the funds earmarked for South Punjab could be utilized for the construction and development of the region.

For the financial year 2021-22, more than 1700 development schemes have been proposed for South Punjab in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and out of which 70 per cent of these schemes have been approved. Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Syed said that any obstacles in the way of approval of schemes should be eliminated on time.

He said that the government's instructions and timelines should be followed so that all the work on development projects could be started on time and the people of South Punjab could benefit from these developmental projects.